Lottery Ticket

PG-13ComedyMovie2010

An inner-city kid faces all manner of challenges and dangers while waiting to cash in...more

An inner-city kid faces all manner of challenges and dangers whil...More

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Rebound
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Half Baked
R • Comedy • Movie (1998)
The Wash
R • Comedy • Movie (2001)
CB4
R • Comedy • Movie (1993)
Like Mike
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2002)
Get Him to the Greek
R • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion
TVPG • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2006)
The Nutty Professor
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (1996)
Death at a Funeral
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Roll Bounce
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2005)
Shark Tale
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2004)
Just Wright
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
How I Got Into College
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1989)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)

About this Movie

Lottery Ticket

An inner-city kid faces all manner of challenges and dangers while waiting to cash in a winning lottery ticket in this comedy.

Starring: Bow WowBrandon T. JacksonNaturi NaughtonKeith DavidCharlie Murphy

Director: Erik White

PG-13ComedyMovie2010
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on