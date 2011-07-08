Lost Highway

R • Drama, Mystery, Thriller • Movie • 1997

The king of the bizarre, Director David Lynch, delivers one of his most renowned masterpieces in this dark, mysterious, and surreal film. Bill Pullman...more

The king of the bizarre, Director David Lynch, delivers one of his most renowned masterpieces in this dark, mysterious, and surreal film. Bill Pullman...more

Start watching Lost Highway

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
The Ledge
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Painless
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
13
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Obsession
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Skulls
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1999)
Cutting Class
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1989)
Warning Shot
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Slow Burn
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2007)
The Manchurian Candidate
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2004)
The Final Cut
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2004)
Avenge the Crows: The Legend of Loca
TVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2017)
Cold Creek Manor
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2002)
The Fountain
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2006)
The Last Seduction
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1994)
Side Effects
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2013)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Start Your Free Trial