Lost Highway
R • Drama, Mystery, Thriller • Movie • 1997
The king of the bizarre, Director David Lynch, delivers one of his most renowned masterpieces in this dark, mysterious, and surreal film. Bill Pullman plays Fred Madison, a man who begins receiving disturbing video tapes in the mail of him and his wife (Patricia Arquette) sleeping. The final tape shows Fred murdering his wife, and he is quickly whisked off to death row. Here Fred inexplicably becomes the young Pete Dayton (Balthazar Getty), who leads a completely different life. The two identities begin to cross paths in a surreal, suspenseful web of intrigue, orchestrated by a shady gangster boss named Dick Laurent. A must see Lynch film.