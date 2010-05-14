Look Who's TalkingLook Who's Talking

PG-13FamilyComedyRomanceMovie • 1989

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley team up for hilarious fun with wise-cracking baby, Mi...more

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley team up for hilarious fun with wi...More

Start watching Look Who's Talking

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Look Who's Talking Too
PG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (1990)
Grease
PG • Comedy, Music • Movie (1978)
Look Who's Talking Now
PG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Baby Geniuses
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Summer Rental
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1985)
Mr. Mom
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1983)
The First Wives Club
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
Urban Cowboy
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1980)
Sleepless in Seattle
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Death Becomes Her
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1992)
The Pick-Up Artist
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1987)
Benny & Joon
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Letters to Juliet
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2010)
50 First Dates
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
A Guy Thing
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)

About this Movie

Look Who's Talking

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley team up for hilarious fun with wise-cracking baby, Mikey, in this comedy smash hit.

Starring: John TravoltaKirstie AlleyOlympia DukakisGeorge SegalAbe Vigoda

Director: Amy Heckerling

PG-13FamilyComedyRomanceMovie • 1989
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on