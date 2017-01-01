Locating Silver Lake

Drama • Movie • 2017

Lovelorn graduate Daniel Willingham (Josh Peck) heads into the post-college abyss wit...more

Lovelorn graduate Daniel Willingham (Josh Peck) heads into the po...More

Start watching Locating Silver Lake

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeExtras
The Hero
R • Drama • Movie (2017)
The Father of My Children
Drama • Movie (2009)
Across the Line
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2015)
The Children Act
R • Drama • Movie (2017)
Boomtown
Drama • Movie (2017)
100 Streets
Drama • Movie (2016)
Nona
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2017)
Ulee's Gold
R • Drama • Movie (1997)
The Waiting Room
Drama • Movie (2008)
Proof
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2005)
Spring
Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Speak
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2005)
A Teacher
Drama • Movie (2013)
Run the Race
PG • Drama • Movie (2018)
All Summers End
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2017)

Locating Silver Lake - Trailer

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on