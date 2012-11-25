Liz & Dick

Lindsay Lohan stars as the legendary dame Elizabeth Taylor alongside Grant Bowler as celebrated actor Richard Burton in the Lifetime Original Movie based on the true story of the couple s passionate and tumultuous love affair.more

Lindsay Lohan stars as the legendary dame Elizabeth Taylor alongs...More

Starring: Lindsay LohanGrant BowlerDavid Hunt

Director: Lloyd Kramer

TVPGDramaRomanceBiographyMovie2012

About this Movie

Lindsay Lohan stars as the legendary dame Elizabeth Taylor alongside Grant Bowler as celebrated actor Richard Burton in the Lifetime Original Movie based on the true story of the couple s passionate and tumultuous love affair.

Starring: Lindsay LohanGrant BowlerDavid HuntTheresa RussellBruce Nozick

Director: Lloyd Kramer

TVPGDramaRomanceBiographyMovie2012

