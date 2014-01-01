Little Rascals Save The Day, The

PGComedyKidsFamilyMovie • 2014

Spanky (Jet Jurgensmeyer) and the gang try to raise money to save a bakery.

Spanky (Jet Jurgensmeyer) and the gang try to raise money to save...More

Start watching Little Rascals Save The Day, The

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Annie
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1982)
Raise Your Voice
PG • Drama, Family • Movie (2004)
The Sandlot
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (1993)
Like Mike 2: Streetball
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2006)
Elf
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2003)
A Dog's Way Home
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (2019)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
Coraline
PG • Drama, Animation • Movie (2009)
Night at the Museum
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Hotel Transylvania
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
The Wiz
G • Family, Music • Movie (1978)
Rookie of the Year
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1993)
Are We Done Yet?
TVPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Zoom
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Bigger Fatter Liar
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2017)

About this Movie

Little Rascals Save The Day, The

Spanky (Jet Jurgensmeyer) and the gang try to raise money to save a bakery.

Starring: Jet JurgensmeyerDrew JusticeConnor BerryIsaiah "Zay Zay" FredericksCamden Gray

Director: Alex Zamm

PGComedy, Kids, FamilyMovie • 2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on