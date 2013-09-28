Like Father, Like SonLike Father, Like Son

DramaMovie2013

In this touching, heartwarming film, two very different families collide when the par...more

In this touching, heartwarming film, two very different families ...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Reefer Madness
TV14 • Drama • Movie (1938)
Shoplifters
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Hours
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2013)
DriverX
Drama • Movie (2018)
Things to Come
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2016)
The Necessities of Life
PG • Drama • Movie (2010)
The Sound of Silence
Drama • Movie (2019)
The Waiting Room
Drama • Movie (2008)
The Painted Bird
Drama • Movie (2019)
The Forgiveness of Blood
Drama • Movie (2011)
A Ciambra
Drama • Movie (2017)
100 Streets
Drama • Movie (2016)
The Father of My Children
Drama • Movie (2009)
The Truth
PG • Drama • Movie (2019)
12 and Holding
R • Drama • Movie (2005)

Like Father, Like Son - Trailer

About this Movie

Like Father, Like Son

In this touching, heartwarming film, two very different families collide when the parents learn their six-year-old sons were switched at birth.

Starring: Machiko OnoYôko MakiMasaharu FukuyamaLily FrankyKirin Kiki

Director: Hirokazu Koreeda

DramaMovie2013
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on