Lifeguard

PGDramaRomanceMovie1976

A high school reunion forces an aging lifeguard to ponder a new profession.

A high school reunion forces an aging lifeguard to ponder a new profession.

About this Movie

A high school reunion forces an aging lifeguard to ponder a new profession.

Starring: Sam ElliottAnne ArcherKathleen QuinlanStephen YoungParker Stevenson

Director: Daniel Petrie

