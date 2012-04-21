Knuckleball!

Sports • Documentaries • Movie • 2012

The definitive documentary about the impossible-to-hit pitch that recounts the 2011 j...more

The definitive documentary about the impossible-to-hit pitch that...More

Start watching Knuckleball!

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeExtras
Fade to Black
R • Documentaries • Movie (2004)
American Dream / American Knightmare
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
No No: A Dockumentary
TV14 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2014)
Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Three Days in September
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2006)
Semper Fi
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2007)
Zero Days
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Burn Mother...ker, Burn!
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
RINGSIDE
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Ready for War
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
16 Shots
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
TRUMPED: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time
Documentaries, Political • Movie (2017)
IVERSON
R • Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Agnostic Front: The Godfathers of Hardcore
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)

Knuckleball! - Trailer

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on