Kings

RDramaMovie2017

A devoted foster mother must protect her numerous children in the wake of the 1992 L.A. riots.

A devoted foster mother must protect her numerous children in the...More

About this Movie

Kings

A devoted foster mother must protect her numerous children in the wake of the 1992 L.A. riots.

Starring: Halle BerryDaniel CraigLamar JohnsonKaalan "KR" WalkerRachel Hilson

Director: Deniz Gamze Ergüven

RDramaMovie2017
  • hd

