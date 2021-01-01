Just Between Friends

PG-13DramaMovie1986

Two women become instant friends in aerobics class only to find they have something in common - they are both in love with the same man.

Two women become instant friends in aerobics class only to find t...More

Just Between Friends - Trailer

About this Movie

Just Between Friends

Two women become instant friends in aerobics class only to find they have something in common-.they are both in love with the same man.

Starring: Mary Tyler MooreTed DansonChristine LahtiSam WaterstonSalome Jens

Director: Allan Burns

PG-13DramaMovie1986
