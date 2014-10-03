Jane Eyre

PGDramaMovie • 1996

When orphaned governess Jane Eyre arrives at Thornfield Hall, she’s intrigued by her ...more

When orphaned governess Jane Eyre arrives at Thornfield Hall, she...More

Start watching Jane Eyre

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Good Lie
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2014)
Margaret
R • Drama • Movie (2011)
Marvin's Room
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1996)
The Queen
PG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2006)
Here on Earth
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2000)
Cake
R • Drama • Movie (2014)
Winter's Bone
R • Drama • Movie (2010)
Glitter
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2001)
White Oleander
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2002)
A Cool, Dry Place
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1998)
The Portrait of a Lady
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1996)
Sophie's Choice
R • Drama • Movie (1982)
The Beguiled
R • Drama • Movie (2017)
In the Bedroom
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
Requiem for a Dream
R • Drama • Movie (2000)

About this Movie

Jane Eyre

When orphaned governess Jane Eyre arrives at Thornfield Hall, she’s intrigued by her brooding, wealthy employer, Rochester. His dark moods and the strange occurrences in the house lead her to discover a terrible secret that he had hoped to hide forever.

Starring: William HurtCharlotte GainsbourgJoan PlowrightAnna PaquinGeraldine Chaplin

Director: Franco Zeffirelli

PGDramaMovie • 1996
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on