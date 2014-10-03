About this Movie
Jane Eyre
When orphaned governess Jane Eyre arrives at Thornfield Hall, she’s intrigued by her brooding, wealthy employer, Rochester. His dark moods and the strange occurrences in the house lead her to discover a terrible secret that he had hoped to hide forever.
Starring: William HurtCharlotte GainsbourgJoan PlowrightAnna PaquinGeraldine Chaplin
Director: Franco Zeffirelli
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month