Jane Eyre

PG-13DramaRomanceMovie • 2011

Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender star in this scintillating take on Charlotte Br...more

Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender star in this scintillating ...More

About this Movie

Jane Eyre

Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender star in this scintillating take on Charlotte Bronte's darkly romantic classic.

Starring: Mia WasikowskaMichael FassbenderJamie BellJudi DenchSally Hawkins

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

PG-13DramaRomanceMovie • 2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

