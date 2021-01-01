Iris

RDramaMovie2001

Judi Dench gives an Oscar(R)-nominated performance in this poignant story chronicling...more

Judi Dench gives an Oscar(R)-nominated performance in this poigna...More

About this Movie

Iris

Judi Dench gives an Oscar(R)-nominated performance in this poignant story chronicling the life of celebrated English author Iris Murdoch.

Starring: Judi DenchJim BroadbentKate WinsletHugh BonnevillePenelope Wilton

Director: Richard Eyre

RDramaMovie2001
  • hd

