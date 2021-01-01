Ira & Abby

RComedyRomanceMovie2006

The road to true love is a bit rocky for a neurotic doctoral candidate who meets and ...more

The road to true love is a bit rocky for a neurotic doctoral cand...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Kissing Jessica Stein
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Can You Keep a Secret?
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
The Boy Downstairs
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (The Wedding Unplanner)
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2020)
El Amor no Puede Esperar (Love Can’t Wait)
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2021)
The Five-Year Engagement Extended Version
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2012)
Three to Tango
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
As You Like It
PG • Romance, Drama • Movie (2007)
Hello Ladies: The Movie
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2014)
Heartbreakers
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Starter For 10
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2007)
George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C.
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2017)
All About Steve
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2009)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (The Wedding Unplanner) (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2020)

About this Movie

Ira & Abby

The road to true love is a bit rocky for a neurotic doctoral candidate who meets and marries a free-spirited woman on a whim.

Starring: Chris MessinaJennifer WestfeldtFrances ConroyFred WillardJudith Light

Director: Robert Cary

RComedyRomanceMovie2006
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on