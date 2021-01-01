Inventing the Abbotts

RDramaRomanceMovie1997

Two brothers grow up smitten with a pair of high-society sisters in this nostalgic romantic drama set in 1950s small-town America.

Two brothers grow up smitten with a pair of high-society sisters ...More

About this Movie

Inventing the Abbotts

Two brothers grow up smitten with a pair of high-society sisters in this nostalgic romantic drama set in 1950s small-town America.

Starring: Joaquin PhoenixBilly CrudupLiv TylerWill PattonKathy Baker

Director: Pat O'Connor

