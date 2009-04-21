Into the Blue 2: The Reef

TVMAActionAdventureThrillerHorrorMovie2009

Two divers are hired by a suspicious couple to retrieve sunken treasure.

Two divers are hired by a suspicious couple to retrieve sunken tr...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Condemned
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Cursed
PG-13 • Horror • Movie (2005)
10.0 Earthquake
Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Vice
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Getaway
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
The Transporter
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Backtrace
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Hitman
R • Action, Spies • Movie (2007)
Open Water 2: Adrift
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
Overdrive
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Beneath the Darkness
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
Godsend
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2004)
Bangkok Dangerous
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The Punisher
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
Jeepers Creepers 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2003)

About this Movie

Into the Blue 2: The Reef

Two divers are hired by a suspicious couple to retrieve sunken treasure.

Starring: Chris CarmackLaura VandervoortMarsha ThomasonDavid AndersAudrina Patridge

Director: Stephen Herek

TVMAActionAdventureThrillerHorrorMovie2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on