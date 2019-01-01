Inside the Rain

TVMAComedyDramaRomanceMovie • 2019

A student facing expulsion teams up with a stripper to prove his innocence.

A student facing expulsion teams up with a stripper to prove his ...More

Start watching Inside the Rain

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Equals
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Lucky Grandma
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
While We're Young
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Five Feet Apart
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
The American President
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (1995)
Second Act
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Jersey Girl
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Age of Summer
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Green Book
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Your Sister's Sister
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Adventureland
R • Romance, Drama • Movie (2009)
Wedding Swingers
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Don Jon
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Hustlers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Liberal Arts
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2012)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on