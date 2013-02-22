Inescapable

RDramaThrillerHorrorMovie2013

A man's past threatens to catch up to him after his daughter disappears.

A man's past threatens to catch up to him after his daughter disa...More

Start watching Inescapable

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Croupier
TVMA • Thriller • Movie (1998)
Into the Forest
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Make Up
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Woman In Black
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Alive
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Aquaslash
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Shuttlecock
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
The Captive
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2014)
Obsession
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Enemy of the State
TV14 • Action, Thriller • Movie (1998)
A Violent Separation
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Level 16
TVMA • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Survival Island
Thriller • Movie (2006)
Harpoon
TVMA • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2019)

About this Movie

Inescapable

A man's past threatens to catch up to him after his daughter disappears.

Starring: Alexander SiddigJoshua JacksonMarisa TomeiOded FehrFadia Nadda

Director: Ruba Nadda

RDramaThrillerHorrorMovie2013
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on