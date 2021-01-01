About this Movie
In the Mix
All's fair in love and gangster warfare when New York’s hottest DJ Darrell (Usher) saves a mob boss's life (Chazz Palminteri) and is rewarded with a gig protecting the don's beautiful daughter!
Starring: Usher RaymondChazz PalminteriEmmanuelle ChriquiAnthony FazioKevin Hart
Director: Ron Underwood
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month