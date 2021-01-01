In the MixIn the Mix

PG-13Documentaries • ComedyDramaMusicBlack StoriesMovie2005

All's fair in love and gangster warfare when New York’s hottest DJ Darrell (Usher) sa...more

All's fair in love and gangster warfare when New York’s hottest D...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Hardball
PG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2001)
Idlewild
R • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2006)
Drumline Extended Version
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Cadillac Records
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2008)
D.L. Hughley: Clear
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Bulletproof
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Boricua's Bond
R • Drama • Movie (2000)
Light It Up
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
The Rape of Recy Taylor
Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Bounce Back
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
8 Mile
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
Loving Jezebel
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)
The Comedian
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Like Mike
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2002)
28 Days
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)

In the Mix - Trailer

About this Movie

In the Mix

All's fair in love and gangster warfare when New York’s hottest DJ Darrell (Usher) saves a mob boss's life (Chazz Palminteri) and is rewarded with a gig protecting the don's beautiful daughter!

Starring: Usher RaymondChazz PalminteriEmmanuelle ChriquiAnthony FazioKevin Hart

Director: Ron Underwood

PG-13DocumentariesComedyDramaMusicBlack StoriesMovie2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on