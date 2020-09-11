Huracán

TVMADramaMovie2020

An MMA ﬁghter who suffers from Multiple Personality Disorder delves into his mental illness with a pioneering but troubled psychologist.

An MMA ﬁghter who suffers from Multiple Personality Disorder delv...More

About this Movie

Huracán

An MMA ﬁghter who suffers from Multiple Personality Disorder delves into his mental illness with a pioneering but troubled psychologist.

TVMADramaMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

