How to Be Single

New Yorkers try to navigate the new rules of sex in the city in an age of texting, ho...more

New Yorkers try to navigate the new rules of sex in the city in a...More

About this Movie

How to Be Single

New Yorkers try to navigate the new rules of sex in the city in an age of texting, hookups and dating apps.

Starring: Dakota JohnsonRebel WilsonAlison BrieLeslie MannDamon Wayans Jr.

Director: Christian Ditter

  • 5.1
  • hd

