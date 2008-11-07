House

TVMAHorrorThrillerMovie • 2008

Two couples stranded at a rural inn are threatened by a maniac called the Tin Man: pr...more

About this Movie

House

Two couples stranded at a rural inn are threatened by a maniac called the Tin Man: provide a dead body by morning or he will slay them all.

Starring: Michael MadsenAllana BaleJ.P. DavisReynaldo RosalesBill Moseley

Director: Robby Henson

TVMAHorrorThrillerMovie • 2008
  • 5.1
  • hd

