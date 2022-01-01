Horses of McBrideHorses of McBride

Cowboy-outfitter Matt has decided to sell his family ranch and find work in the city. His wife Avril and son Kenny have embraced the move, but his daughter Nicki is shocked. Kenny discovers two starving horses high up on the slopes of the Rockies.more

Cowboy-outfitter Matt has decided to sell his family ranch and fi...More

DramaFamilyMovie2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
Trapped: The Alex Cooper StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2019)
HomeTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
The Man Who Sold His SkinPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2020)
The Pregnancy ProjectTVPG • Drama • Movie (2012)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure HomePG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1995)
White GodDrama • Movie
BunheadsTV14 • Family, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Mine 9TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the PalaceTVPG • Drama • Movie (2021)
C'mon C'monDrama • Movie (2021)
Port AuthorityR • Drama • Movie (2019)
20,000 Days on EarthDrama • Movie (2014)
BeanpoleTVMA • Drama • Movie (2020)
Dolapo Is FineTVPG • Drama • Movie (2021)
Test PatternTVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)

About this Movie

Horses of McBride

Cowboy-outfitter Matt has decided to sell his family ranch and find work in the city. His wife Avril and son Kenny have embraced the move, but his daughter Nicki is shocked. Kenny discovers two starving horses high up on the slopes of the Rockies.

DramaFamilyMovie2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.