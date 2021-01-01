About this Movie
Hoodlum
Two gangs in 1930s Harlem - one headed by black godfather Bumpy Johnson and another by white hothead Dutch Schultz - fight for control of the numbers racket. With Vanessa Williams, and an early role for Queen Latifah.
Starring: Laurence FishburneTim RothVanessa WilliamsAndy GarciaCicely Tyson
Director: Bill Duke
