Hoodlum

Two gangs in 1930s Harlem - one headed by black godfather Bumpy Johnson and another b...more

Two gangs in 1930s Harlem - one headed by black godfather Bumpy J...More

About this Movie

Hoodlum

Two gangs in 1930s Harlem - one headed by black godfather Bumpy Johnson and another by white hothead Dutch Schultz - fight for control of the numbers racket. With Vanessa Williams, and an early role for Queen Latifah.

Starring: Laurence FishburneTim RothVanessa WilliamsAndy GarciaCicely Tyson

Director: Bill Duke

