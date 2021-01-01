About this Movie
Himalaya
Filmed over seven months in the forbidden Dolpo region of Nepal, this film tells the story of a generational struggle for the leadership of a tiny mountain village between its proud old chief and a headstrong young caravanner.
Starring: Thilen LhondupGurgon KyapLhakpa TsamchoeKarma WangelKarma Tensing
Director: Eric Valli
