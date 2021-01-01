HimalayaHimalaya

DramaInternationalMovie1999

Filmed over seven months in the forbidden Dolpo region of Nepal, this film tells the ...more

ExtrasDetails

Himalaya - Trailer

About this Movie

Filmed over seven months in the forbidden Dolpo region of Nepal, this film tells the story of a generational struggle for the leadership of a tiny mountain village between its proud old chief and a headstrong young caravanner.

Starring: Thilen LhondupGurgon KyapLhakpa TsamchoeKarma WangelKarma Tensing

Director: Eric Valli

  • hd

