Hellbenders

RComedyHorrorMovie2013

Fighting evil with a twist, a group of clerics commit sins in order to lure demons to...more

Fighting evil with a twist, a group of clerics commit sins in ord...More

Start watching Hellbenders

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Teresa's Tattoo
R • Comedy • Movie (1995)
Bio-Dome
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1996)
Death Becomes Her
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1992)
Seed of Chucky
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2004)
Bowfinger
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1999)
Witless Protection
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2008)
Suburban Gothic
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2015)
Phantoms
R • Horror • Movie (1998)
Employee of the Month
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2006)
The Cabin in the Woods
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2011)
Sex, Guaranteed
Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Final Girls
PG-13 • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2015)
Re-Animator
TVMA • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1985)
The Little Hours
R • Comedy • Movie (2017)
An American Werewolf in London
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1981)

About this Movie

Hellbenders

Fighting evil with a twist, a group of clerics commit sins in order to lure demons to their doom in this horror comedy.

Starring: Clifton Collins Jr.Clancy BrownAndre RoyoRobyn RikoonDan Fogler

Director: J.T. Petty

RComedyHorrorMovie2013
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on