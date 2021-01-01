Heart of Midnight

RDramaThrillerHorrorMovie1988

A psychological noir thriller about a young woman battling emotional issues who inher...more

About this Movie

Heart of Midnight

A psychological noir thriller about a young woman battling emotional issues who inherits her deceased uncle's seedy sex club.

Starring: Jennifer Jason LeighPeter CoyoteGale MayronBrenda VaccaroNicholas Love

Director: Matthew Chapman

RDramaThrillerHorrorMovie1988
  • hd

