Haywire

RActionAdventureThrillerMovie2011

A black-ops operative for a government security contractor turns into a one-woman arm...more

About this Movie

Haywire

A black-ops operative for a government security contractor turns into a one-woman army after she is double-crossed and left for dead.

Starring: Gina CaranoMichael FassbenderEwan McGregorBill PaxtonChanning Tatum

Director: Mary Ann Bernard

RActionAdventureThrillerMovie2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

