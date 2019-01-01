Hampstead

PG-13ComedyRomanceDramaMovie2019

The true story of a man's against-all-odds fight to save his home.

The true story of a man's against-all-odds fight to save his home...More

Start watching Hampstead

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Lobster
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Truth
PG • Drama • Movie (2019)
Inside the Rain
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Made in Italy
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
Tammy's Always Dying
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Falling for Grace
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Ophelia
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Hustlers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Driveways
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Tell It to the Bees
TVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
Last Night
R • Drama • Movie (2010)
Before You Know It
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2019)
It's Me, Sugar
TVPG • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Mary Magdalene
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
The Gentlemen
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)

About this Movie

Hampstead

The true story of a man's against-all-odds fight to save his home.

Starring: Diane KeatonBrendan GleesonLesley ManvilleJason WatkinsJames Norton

Director: Joel Hopkins

PG-13ComedyRomanceDramaMovie2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on