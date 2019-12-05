Hammer

TVMADramaCrimeThrillerHorrorMovie • 2019

A concerned father is willing to sacrifice his freedom, life and sanity in order to h...more

A concerned father is willing to sacrifice his freedom, life and ...More

Start watching Hammer

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Sweetness in the Belly
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2019)
Miller's Crossing
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1990)
The Place Beyond the Pines
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2012)
Unthinkable
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Beneath Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
White Orchid
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Escape from Pretoria
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Joshua
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2007)
Hearts In Atlantis
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Pecado Original (Original Sin)
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Bloodline
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Fright Night 2: New Blood
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2013)
The Entity
R • Horror • Movie (1982)
The Mortician
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The Possession of Hannah Grace
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on