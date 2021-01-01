Gun Shy

RActionComedyAdventureMovie2021

A burned-out rock star bumbles his way through a rescue mission when his ex-supermodel wife is kidnapped by hapless pirates.

A burned-out rock star bumbles his way through a rescue mission w...More

About this Movie

Gun Shy

A burned-out rock star bumbles his way through a rescue mission when his ex-supermodel wife is kidnapped by hapless pirates.

Starring: Antonio BanderasOlga KurylenkoBen CuraMark ValleyAisling Loftus

Director: Simon West

