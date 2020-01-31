About this Movie
Gretel & Hansel
A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
Starring: Sophia LillisAlice KrigeSammy LeakeyCharles BabalolaJessica De Gouw
Director: Oz Perkins
