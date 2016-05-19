About this Movie
Graduation
Acclaimed filmmaker Cristian Mungiu returns with this searing human saga about a father driven to extremes in order to protect his daughter's future. Winner Best Director, Cannes
Starring: Adrian TitieniMaria-Victoria DragusRares AndriciLia BugnarMalina Manovici
Director: Cristian Mungiu
