Mia Hansen-Love returns with GOODBYE FIRST LOVE, an acutely perceptive portrait of a bright young woman in the wake of her first romance. Fifteen-year-old Camille (Lola Creton) is a serious girl who has fallen in love with the cheerful Sullivan (Sebastian Urzendowsky), an older boy who returns her feelings, mostly, but wants to be free to explore the world. When he leaves her to travel, she is devastated, but develops over the following years, into a more fully formed woman, with new interests and a new love - and the possibility that she'll be less defenseless when Sullivan enters her life again. Hansen-Love's follow up to the award-winning THE FATHER OF MY CHILDREN is filled with scenes that showcase her extraordinary ability to evoke moods and feelings. The story of a young woman's first romance is made into a singular experience, familiar in its broad strokes and yet so specific that it feels uniquely personal.