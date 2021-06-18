Golden Arm

TVMAComedyMovie2021

An arm-wrestling lady trucker recruits her timid pal to take her place at a national ...more

An arm-wrestling lady trucker recruits her timid pal to take her place at a national tournament.

About this Movie

Golden Arm

An arm-wrestling lady trucker recruits her timid pal to take her place at a national tournament in this comedy.

Starring: Mary HollandBetsy SodaroOlivia StambouliahEugene CorderoDot Jones

Director: Maureen Bharoocha

