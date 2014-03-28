God’s Not Dead

PGDramaMovie2014

An atheist philosophy professor challenges one of his students to defend his faith an...more

An atheist philosophy professor challenges one of his students to...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
A Teacher
Drama • Movie (2013)
Before We Go
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Sound of My Voice
R • Drama • Movie (2012)
Where Hope Grows
PG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (2015)
Hours
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2013)
Still Alice
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2014)
A Hologram for the King
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Crash
R • Drama • Movie (2005)
Mississippi Grind
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Crypto
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Fast Color
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Mary Magdalene
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Requiem for a Dream
R • Drama • Movie (2000)
After Darkness
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Forgiven
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2016)

About this Movie

God’s Not Dead

An atheist philosophy professor challenges one of his students to defend his faith and prove to the class that God exists.

Starring: Kevin SorboShane HarperDavid A.R. WhiteDean CainCory Oliver

Director: Harold Cronk

PGDramaMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on