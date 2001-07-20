Ghost World

RDramaComedyMovie2001

Outcast pals Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson find their lives heading in different...more

Outcast pals Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson find their lives ...More

Start watching Ghost World

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Edward Scissorhands
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1990)
Rules of Attraction
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Delirious
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
American Beauty
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1999)
Airplane!
PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Raising Arizona
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1987)
Bring It On
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Patch Adams
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
In Good Company
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2004)
The Truman Show
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Foxfire
R • Drama • Movie (1996)
Bridget Jones's Diary
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
The Ramen Girl
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2009)
American Graffiti
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1973)

About this Movie

Ghost World

Outcast pals Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson find their lives heading in different directions in the wake of a prank in this dry comedy.

Starring: Thora BirchScarlett JohanssonSteve BuscemiBrad RenfroIlleana Douglas

Director: Terry Zwigoff

RDramaComedyMovie2001
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on