About this Movie
Getaway, The
Jailbreaks, double-crosses, and exciting chase scenes punctuate this high-flying tale of lovers on the run from a ruthless crime boss and his henchmen. With James Woods, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Michael Madsen.
Starring: Alec BaldwinKim BasingerMichael MadsenJames WoodsDavid Morse
Director: Roger Donaldson
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month*