Fury at Gunsight Pass

A bank robbery goes awry, the outlaws are captured, yet the money goes missing - when the gang leader shows up, he threatens to start killing locals until the loot is recovered.more

Starring: David BrianNeville BrandRichard Long

Director: Fred F. Sears

TVPGWesternAdventureActionMovie1956
About this Movie

A bank robbery goes awry, the outlaws are captured, yet the money goes missing - when the gang leader shows up, he threatens to start killing locals until the loot is recovered.

