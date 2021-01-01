Fright Night (1985)

TV14ComedyHorrorSupernatural • Movie1985

When a teenager learns that his next door neighbor is a vampire, no one will believe ...more

When a teenager learns that his next door neighbor is a vampire, ...More

About this Movie

When a teenager learns that his next door neighbor is a vampire, no one will believe him.

Starring: Chris SarandonWilliam RagsdaleRoddy McDowallAmanda BearseStephen Geoffreys

Director: Tom Holland

TV14ComedyHorrorSupernaturalMovie1985
  • hd

