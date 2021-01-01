French Postcards

PGComedyDramaRomanceMovie1979

Humorous exploration of three American college students spending a year abroad in Paris

Humorous exploration of three American college students spending ...More

French Postcards - Trailer

French Postcards - Trailer

About this Movie

French Postcards

Humorous exploration of three American college students spending a year abroad in Paris.

Starring: Miles ChapinValerie QuennessenDebra WingerBlanche BakerDavid Marshall Grant

Director: Willard Huyck

PGComedyDramaRomanceMovie1979
  • hd

