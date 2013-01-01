Frances Ha

RComedy • Drama • Movie • 2013

A New York woman lives her life with unaccountable joy and lightness.

A New York woman lives her life with unaccountable joy and lightn...More

Start watching Frances Ha

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Lucky Grandma
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Accommodations
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Weather Man
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2005)
We Have a Pope
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Liberal Arts
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2012)
24 Hour Party People
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
All Styles
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
While We're Young
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Green Book
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Last Days of Disco
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1998)
People Like Us
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Age of Summer
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Beaver
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2011)
Why Stop Now?
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Let the Sunshine In
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on