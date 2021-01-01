Flicka 2

PGDramaKidsMovie2010

A big-city teenage girl is forced to live on a ranch in Wyoming and bonds with a wild...more

A big-city teenage girl is forced to live on a ranch in Wyoming a...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Flicka: Country Pride
G • Drama, Kids • Movie (2012)
Earth to Echo
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (2014)
Underdog
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Saving Flora
TVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2018)
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
G • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild
G • Action, Family • Movie (2005)
Harry and the Hendersons
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Buttons: A Christmas Tale
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2018)
Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1995)
Sylvester
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1985)
Carpool
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1996)

About this Movie

Flicka 2

A big-city teenage girl is forced to live on a ranch in Wyoming and bonds with a wild horse.

Starring: Patrick WarburtonTammin SursokClint BlackReilly DolmanEmily Tennant

Director: Michael Damian

PGDramaKidsMovie2010
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on