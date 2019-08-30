First Cow

PG-13Action • Drama • Adventure • Western • Movie • 2019

Two grifters in the 1820s Northwest start a baked goods business.

Two grifters in the 1820s Northwest start a baked goods business.

Start watching First Cow

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Full Metal Jacket
R • Drama, History • Movie (1987)
Forsaken
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2016)
Young Guns
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
The Little Mermaid
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
Black Hawk Down
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2002)
The Captain
TVMA • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
Woman Walks Ahead
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Fast and Fierce: Death Race
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
The Missing
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2003)
Rad
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1986)
Open Range
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2003)
A Prayer Before Dawn
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
Slow West
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Gentlemen
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Mean Creek
R • Drama • Movie (2004)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on