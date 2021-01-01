Fatale

A married sports agent finds his perfect life unraveling after a wild one-night stand...more

About this Movie

Fatale

A married sports agent finds his perfect life unraveling after a wild one-night stand with a mysterious woman who turns out to be a cop.

Starring: Hilary SwankMichael EalyMike ColterDanny PinoTyrin Turner

Director: Deon Taylor

  • 5.1
  • hd

