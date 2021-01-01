Fascination

RDramaMysteryThrillerHorrorMovie2005

A young man becomes suspicious when his recently widowed mother decides to re-marry s...more

A young man becomes suspicious when his recently widowed mother d...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Witches in the Woods
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
The Clovehitch Killer
Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Gretel & Hansel
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
Dressed to Kill
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1980)
I.T.
Drama, Mystery • Movie (2016)
The Ninth Gate
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
The Raven
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2012)
Stigmata
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1999)
Priceless
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2016)
Secret Window
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2004)
The Other Man
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2008)
The Amityville Horror
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2005)
Backstabbing for Beginners
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Prodigy
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Spring
Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)

About this Movie

Fascination

A young man becomes suspicious when his recently widowed mother decides to re-marry soon after his stepfather's death.

Starring: Jacqueline BissetAdam GarciaAlice EvansJames NaughtonStuart Wilson

Director: Klaus Menzel

RDramaMysteryThrillerHorrorMovie2005
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on