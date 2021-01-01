Exit PlanExit Plan

HorrorMovie2020

Insurance claims investigator Max (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) follows the clues of a myst...more

Insurance claims investigator Max (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) follows...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
R • Horror • Movie (2000)
The Exorcist
R • Horror • Movie (1973)
Rabid
R • Horror • Movie (1977)
Trick 'r Treat
R • Horror • Movie (2009)
Lost Boys: The Thirst
R • Horror • Movie (2010)
Poltergeist III
PG-13 • Horror • Movie (1988)
Arachnophobia
PG-13 • Horror • Movie (1990)
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
R • Horror • Movie (1993)
Willy's Wonderland
Action, Horror • Movie (2021)
The Devil's Doorway
Horror • Movie (2018)
Saw: The Final Chapter Director's Cut
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2010)
Cursed
PG-13 • Horror • Movie (2005)
Pure
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Tentacles
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2021)
The Hills Have Eyes II
R • Horror • Movie (2007)

About this Movie

Exit Plan

Insurance claims investigator Max (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) follows the clues of a mysterious death to a remote hotel that specializes in assisted suicide. His search uncovers disturbing revelations that he may not be able to escape.

HorrorMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on