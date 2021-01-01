Executive Decision

RActionAdventureThrillerMovie1996

Kurt Russell and Steven Seagal team up to recapture a hijacked airliner in this high-...more

Kurt Russell and Steven Seagal team up to recapture a hijacked ai...More

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Running Man
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1987)
Gamer
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
The Delta Force
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (1986)
Rocky IV
PG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1985)
The Brothers Grimm
PG-13 • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2007)
Snake Eyes
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1998)
Event Horizon
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Next
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Godzilla
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Red Dawn
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Rocky III
PG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1982)
End of Days
R • Horror, Adventure • Movie (1999)
The Sum of All Fears
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2002)
Cyborg
R • Science Fiction, Adventure • Movie (1989)

About this Movie

Executive Decision

Kurt Russell and Steven Seagal team up to recapture a hijacked airliner in this high-flying thriller.

Starring: Kurt RussellHalle BerryJohn Alberto LeguizamoSteven SeagalOliver Platt

Director: Stuart Baird

RActionAdventureThrillerMovie1996
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on