Etruscan Smile, The

RDramaMovie • 2018

A rugged old Scotsman leaves his beloved isolated Hebridean island and travels to San...more

A rugged old Scotsman leaves his beloved isolated Hebridean islan...More

Start watching Etruscan Smile, The

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
X/Y
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2014)
The Ballad Of Lucy Whipple
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2001)
Third Person
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Here And Now
R • Drama • Movie (2018)
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2011)
All Is True
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
White Orchid
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
On Chesil Beach
R • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • Movie (2018)
Come As You Are
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
All the Pretty Horses
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2000)
Frankie
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2019)
The Padre
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Greed
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Norman: The Moderate Rise And Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Deep End of the Ocean
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1999)

About this Movie

Etruscan Smile, The

A rugged old Scotsman leaves his beloved isolated Hebridean island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment where he reunites with his estranged son and new grandson.

Starring: Brian CoxRosanna ArquetteTim MathesonThora BirchJJ Feild

Directors: Oded BinnunMihal Brezis

RDramaMovie • 2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on